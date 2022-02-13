Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Simone Dinnerstein
On Simone Dinnerstein's new album Circles, the pianist debuts an original concerto from Philip Glass.The minimalist, yet romantic piece, which Glass…
American pianist Simone Dinnerstein chose the unlikely setting of Cuba to tackle two Mozart piano concertos. "In Havana, wherever you walk there is…
In American pianist Simone Dinnerstein's 2015 release Broadway-Lafayette she celebrates the transatlantic connection between the United States and France.…
"The pianists' pianist of Generation X," according to The New Yorker has always been drawn in to what she describes "the strange beauty" of Bach. Simone…
Hailed as "the pianists' pianist of Generation X" by the New Yorker, Simone Dinnerstein stops by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to play from Bach's…
Violinist Isaac Stern glistens in his rendering of Haydn's violin concerto no. 2 in G major with the Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra. Catch it on Thursday's…
American pianist Simone Dinnerstein feels a deep connection to the music she plays, and wants her audience to feel it, too. “There’s a real question as to…
George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” is one of America’s most iconic and familiar pieces of music. On Tuesday’s show, join us as we listen to celebrated…
Simone Dinnerstein’s latest release proudly showcases a piece Philip Lasser wrote specifically for her, the piano concerto entitled “The Circle and the…