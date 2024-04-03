-
The Northwest Arkansas Skateboarding Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to grow and support the skateboarding community. Founder and president Roy Rodezno visited the Bruce and Applegate News Studio One to speak with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis about the organization and how skateboarding has affected his own personal development.
-
On today's show, a local nonprofit is trying to grow the skateboarding scene in northwest Arkansas. Also, we continue our series "TEA: the Transgender Experience in Arkansas." Plus, two musicians travel to all 50 states in search of unity.