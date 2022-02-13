Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Militant Grammarian
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us more origins of English-language idioms.
-
You know what it means if you "let the cat of the bag" or "butter up" somebody. But why, exactly, do we say these things? Our Militant Grammarian,…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back with a ten-year challenge. She has a list of words that entered our shared vocabulary in, or around,…
-
Our Militant Grammarian says we all use words that aren't words. She explains why overwhelmed isn't needed. And she has a quiz as well.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, loves an obscure language term. Paraposdokians is her latest find.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us trace the roots of words back to some surprising origins.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings us Halloween word games, puzzles and trivia.
-
Our Militant Grammarian is back after a hiatus. And she brings with her the different kinds of rhymes found in language.
-
As our Militant Grammairan, Katherine Shurlds, continues her summer sabbitcal, we reach back to January 2020 for a conversation about words that almost…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is on a summer sabbatical from our show to work on other projects. But for the first week of schoool we…