Theatre
Creating the right set for a theater production takes imagination, cooperation, art, carpentry, and science. We talked with two set designers...Tanya…
Katori Hall's The Mountaintop reimagines the night before the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The play opens tomorrow night at TheatreSquared. We…
Later this week TheatreSquared will open its production of Katori Hall's The Mountaintop. We talked with creative forces behind the work about the…
The first musical of 2022 at Walton Arts Center embraces the 1980s. We talk with David Wayne Britton about his portrayal of Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley…
Tina Fey's musical, based on the movie of the same name, makes Mean Girls fun. The show is at Walton Arts Center through Sunday.
Sister Rosetta Tharpe helped shape the future of secular and gospel music throughout her career. The TheatreSquared production of Marie and Rosetta, set…
The national touring production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at Walton Arts Center beginning Tuesday night. We get a preview from…
Tim Miller is a prolific performer, writer and activist. This week he is in residency at the University of Arkansas and will perform a one-person show at…
TheatreSquared's latest production can only be viewed online, but a doubly-vaccinated, socially-distanced audience also watched the musical performances…
"A Bronx Tale" is on stage this week at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. We hear from two principal members of the cast about the production.