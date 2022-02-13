Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Top of Show
-
We begin our Thursday show with news from the Arkansas Legislature's fiscal session and from the Arkansas Department of Health regarding COVID-19.
-
The top of our show includes Governor Asa Hutchinson's address to a joint session of the Arkansas Legislature and the virus updates from state deparments of health in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
-
This weekend the Arkansas Department of Health recorded the 10,000th COVID-19 death in Arkansas. And today the Arkansas Legislature begins the regularly-scheduled fiscal session.
-
We start our show with Governor Asa Hutchinson's call for prison expansion, a citizenship session at Fayetteville Public Library, and the latest COVID-19…
-
Oklahoma's total case count of COVID-19 now exceeds 1,000,000. Both Oklahoma and Arkansas report another significant increase in fatal cases of the virus.
-
While reported new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are slowing, reported deaths from the disease are not.
-
Our show begins with the Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health about COVID-19. Known new cases appear to be slowing, but deaths from the…
-
The latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health indicates fewer new cases of COVID-19 from a testing day when much of the state was still thawing…
-
The Arkansas Department of Health recorded more than 40 deaths from COVID-19 in Thursday's report.
-
We start today with snow all over, a week-to-week reduction in new cases of COVID-19, and a record low for Arkansas foreclosures in 2021.