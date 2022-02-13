Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
trio
To capture the unique structure of Argentinean composer Astor Piazzolla's tangos nuevos on their album Celebrating Piazzolla, Neave Trio went as close to…
Beethoven penned his marvelous "Archduke" piano trio when his composition skills found their full maturity. As Robert Rival writes in the liner notes for…
Trio Settecento performs baroque music on original instruments. They explore German composers such as Johann Philipp Kreiger in their release A German…
Grammy-nominated Eroica Trio -- Erika Nickrenz, piano; Sara Parkins, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello -- perform a concert Saturday, August 29, at the…
Claude Debussy’s intimate relationship with music is perhaps most apparent in the delicacy of compositions like his sonata for flute, viola, and harp,…
I've paired two splendid piano trios for Wednesday's program, Smetena's Piano Trio in G minor, op. 15, and Poulenc's trio for piano, oboe and bassoon.…
When Leo Weiner wrote his string trio in 1908 the music press dubbed him the "Hungarian Mendelssohn." Listening to the romantic & buoyant piece shatters…
Clara Schumann's piano trio in G minor, op. 17, is the only four movement work she ever composed. Although she herself dismissed the piece as "effeminate…
Genre defying string trio Time For Three has a new release that swings from string arrangements of J. S. Bach to the Beatles to original compositions.…