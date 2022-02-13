Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
University of Arkansas Music Department
Fayetteville gets extra jazzy this weekend, thanks to the Fayetteville Jazz Festival. Learn more from organizers Kim and Chris Teal of the University of…
A monthlong celebration of women in music from the University of Arkansas comes to a close Saturday, Mar. 30, with "Student Collage" featuring students in…
More than 400 saxophone players convene on the University of Arkansas campus this week for the North American Saxophone Alliance's region 4…
With an aim to put women front and center, the University of Arkansas Music Department launched "She: A Festival of Women in Music," with concerts and…
While on sabbatical last year, University of Arkansas music professor Chal Ragsdale arranged a new edition of "Lads of Wamphray Ballad" - a long-neglected…
After months of practice, winners of this year's University of Arkansas Music Honors Recital competition showcase their hard work at the Faulkner…
The 2018 Black Music Symposium from the University of Arkansas Music Department is billed “Shaping American Music.” The symposium, which kicked off…
Last week the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio captured the spirit when approximately 30 singers from the University of Arkansas's Inspirational Chorale…
"Satori (Awakening)" is a meditative violin concerto named after the Zen Buddhist tradition of "seeing into one's true nature." Penned by University of…
The Lyrique Quintette, the University of Arkansas's faculty woodwind ensemble, is hard at work on producing its first recording in more than a decade.…