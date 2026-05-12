Women’s Health and Wellbeing

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UAMS is offering scholarships to train Arkansas health care providers in perinatal mental health, the number one complication of pregnancy in the state. Reporter Fallon Frank speaks with UAMS senior director Hannah McHardy about the program and what it could mean for Arkansas mothers.
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Researchers, healthcare providers, and community organizations gathered last week in Fayetteville for the inaugural Maternal and Reproductive Community Health, or MaRCH, Research Retreat. The event focused on collaboration and sharing research aimed at improving maternal health outcomes in Arkansas.
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From breathwork to breakfast, Northwest Arkansas women in the holistic health space share simple, sustainable ways to improve everyday well-being.
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The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith is getting $15 million in federal funding to build simulation labs that train nursing students in maternal and infant care across the River Valley.
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A new initiative at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is working to make sure emergency rooms across the state are better prepared for post-partum care.
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Nurses at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have started calling postpartum moms across Arkansas to ensure that they and their babies are off to a healthy start.