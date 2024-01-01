The Community Spotlight Theme Song Contest
For over 12 years, KUAF Public Radio's Community Spotlight has highlighted nonprofits and groups working to make Northwest Arkansas the best it can be.
However- during those 12 years- there has been only one song accompanying the segment.
Now, we're turning to YOU, our audience, for help in updating the Community Spotlight's sonic presence.
That’s right, the next Community Spotlight theme music could come from YOU! Plus, there are some incredible prizes for those who make the cut like free studio time at East Hall Recording Studio.
Stay tuned to KUAF Public Radio on 91.3 FM to learn more about this exciting opportunity.
