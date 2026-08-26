"_underscore": A series highlighting written works from northwest Arkansas

"_underscore" is a local storytelling show meant to both underscore local writers’ and poets’ work while, at the same time, putting this work into conversation with each other by creating an oral archive.

The program is open to all genres of writing, including short stories, poems, plays, and nonfiction, as long as the writer either currently resides in or is from northwest Arkansas. Episodes are themed and to submit your work, please email the host, Grace Penry, at penrygrace@gmail.com.