Voter Information by Natural Election and KUAF
At KUAF, we want to make it easy to find the information you need to vote.
Want to register to vote? Here is the form in English and in Spanish. The deadline to register before the primaries is Monday, April 25th.
Want to check on your voter registration? Here's the link to Voter View.
Find more information on elections in your county:
Benton County -
Carroll County -
Washington County -
Madison County -
Crawford County -
Sebastian County -
Franklin County -
Logan County -