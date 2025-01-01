Welcome to KUAF!

KUAF is the public radio station and NPR affiliate for northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas River Valley, eastern Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri.

Listen to KUAF at 91.3 FM.

Our mission is to be a leader in public media, serving our audience with programs that challenge, entertain, educate and inform.

We offer several ways to listen to programming, including FM and HD radio (91.3 FM and HD channels KUAF 1, 2, and 3), online streaming through our website, smart speakers, and the NPR app on mobile devices.

Listeners can also access KUAF-produced podcasts like Ozarks at Large through podcast platforms or smart speakers. We have direct stream links here.

Ozarks at Large is KUAF’s flagship local news magazine. It offers in-depth stories, interviews and features highlighting the people, issues and culture of northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas River Valley. Airing weekdays at noon and 7 p.m.(Click here to explore Ozarks at Large and hear recent episodes.)

KUAF’s Community Spotlight features concise interviews with leaders from local nonprofits, arts organizations and community initiatives, offering insight into their work and promoting upcoming events. (Click here to learn more)

The KUAF Community Calendar provides a regularly updated overview of events across the region, including performances, lectures, workshops and community gatherings. (Click here to view and submit your event)

KUAF Live Sessions is a multimedia series that showcases performances and interviews with local, regional and national musicians visiting northwest Arkansas. Sessions are produced in collaboration with Fayetteville Public Television, the Fayetteville Public Library and other community partners. Viewers can access the sessions through KUAF's YouTube channel or by searching for "KUAF" on NPR's Live Sessions platform. (Click here to view past performances)