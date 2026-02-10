Women’s Health and Wellbeing in Arkansas: A multi-platform reporting initiative

Funded by a University of Arkansas Women's Giving Circle grant, KUAF Public Radio is producing a year-long series of in-depth reports on women's health, maternal care, economic challenges and educational opportunities across Arkansas. Student journalists will research and produce stories that air on Ozarks at Large and are available online, with a focus on reaching women in rural and underserved communities.

From postpartum care to holistic wellness, this series is uncovering the people, programs and research working to improve women's lives across Arkansas. Student reports have covered a new $15 million maternal care center in the River Valley, UAMS' efforts to transform emergency room care, scholarship programs training the next generation of perinatal mental health providers and more. New stories are added regularly.