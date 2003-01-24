© 2022 KUAF
Autobiography Traces Ismail Merchant's 'Passage'

By Scott Simon
Published January 24, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Filmmaker Ismail Merchant, of Merchant and Ivory fame, publishes a memoir called My Passage from India. It traces his steps from star-struck youngster in India to major force in the movie world. Merchant speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
