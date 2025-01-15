Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying Journalism and Political Science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
-
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission is approving more than $66 million for water and wastewater projects across the state.
-
Arkansas Sen. John Boozman and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are introducing new legislation that would increase penalties for people targeting law enforcement for criminal acts.
-
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered flags to be raised for President Donald Trump's second inauguration.
-
Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, and cities are trying to ensure the water supply keeps pace. On today's show, we talk about water leaks and growth. Also, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders lines out her priorities for the 95th General Assembly in her State of the State address. Plus, the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Council will host the 29th annual Recommitment Celebration.