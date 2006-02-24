Drew Carey: 'Dirty Jokes and Beer'

Drew Carey's sitcom about an everyday blue-collar guy stuck in the same job for 10 years remains popular in reruns. Now there's a new DVD collection of ABC's The Drew Carey Show. Aside from his work in comedy, Carey is the author of the book Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined -- an autobiography as well as a joke book.
This interview originally aired on Oct. 27, 1997.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.