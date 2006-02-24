Drew Carey: 'Dirty Jokes and Beer'

Drew Carey's sitcom about an everyday blue-collar guy stuck in the same job for 10 years remains popular in reruns. Now there's a new DVD collection of ABC's The Drew Carey Show. Aside from his work in comedy, Carey is the author of the book Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined -- an autobiography as well as a joke book.

This interview originally aired on Oct. 27, 1997.

