Aiden Dixon

Aiden DixonStudent Reporter
When severe weather comes through, it’s critical to have as many vantage points on the storm as possible. Meteorologists depend on radars and scientific data, but they also have literal eyes on the ground helping them out.
On today's show, we hear why the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas is traveling to Venice to talk about porches. Plus, storm chasing is more than just getting in your truck and chasing a storm. Additionally, Arkansas State Parks is utilizing new technology to enhance accessibility on hiking trails.