Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island vote to form the company's first union

For the first time, workers at an Amazon warehouse have voted to unionize. The historic election was on Staten Island in New York.

Meanwhile, the election for workers considering unionization at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama is still too close to call, with those opposed to unionization holding a slight edge, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephan Bisaha, wealth and poverty reporter for Gulf States Newsroom, in Birmingham.

