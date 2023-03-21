Sophia NouraniKUAF Producer
Sophia Nourani and is an undergraduate student at the University of Arkansas studying journalism and political science.
-
On today's show, Arkansas Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, discusses the state budget, LEARNS Act and funding legislation. A federal judge grants Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and Oklahoma a 90-day extension to reach an agreement on a plan to clean the Illinois River Watershed. Also, the Cherokee Nation and AT&T's new cell tower provides service to 1,000 people in eastern Oklahoma. Plus, an excerpt from the latest episode of "I Am Northwest Arkansas," the Militant Grammarian and more.
-
A neural-enhanced prosthesis study to restore the sense of touch with upper limb amputees is being conducted through a collaborative group. The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, health technology companies and providers are working on the study. Reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith and producer Sophia Nourani visited the research center to learn about the researchers trying to restore touch, and a sense of reality for people with amputations.