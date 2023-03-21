© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
IMG_4958.jpg

Sophia Nourani

KUAF Producer

Sophia Nourani and is an undergraduate student at the University of Arkansas studying journalism and political science.

  • USE THIS ONE
    Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Sen. Bryan King Talks Funding for Upcoming Legislation
    Timothy Dennis
    On today's show, Arkansas Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, discusses the state budget, LEARNS Act and funding legislation. A federal judge grants Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and Oklahoma a 90-day extension to reach an agreement on a plan to clean the Illinois River Watershed. Also, the Cherokee Nation and AT&T's new cell tower provides service to 1,000 people in eastern Oklahoma. Plus, an excerpt from the latest episode of "I Am Northwest Arkansas," the Militant Grammarian and more.
  • Prosthetic.png
    Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Restoring Touch and Reality with University of Arkansas Researchers
    Rachell Sanchez-Smith
    A neural-enhanced prosthesis study to restore the sense of touch with upper limb amputees is being conducted through a collaborative group. The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, health technology companies and providers are working on the study. Reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith and producer Sophia Nourani visited the research center to learn about the researchers trying to restore touch, and a sense of reality for people with amputations.