Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, New York reopens

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
Attorney General Merrick Garland. visits the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Carolyn Thompson/AP)
The Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, was the site where a gunman killed 10 people in an act of racism two months ago. The gunman is now facing 27 counts, including federal hate crime charges.

Community members are now asking for substantial changes beyond the reopening of a place that is still the source of so much pain and trauma.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Buffalo’s first poet laureate Jillian Hanesworth for more about the reopening.

