Sounds of a snowy Sunday at Gully Park in Fayetteville

And the several inches of snow this weekend didn’t keep everybody inside. Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth hiked to Gully Park in Fayetteville to capture sounds of a snowy Sunday.

(Sounds of children and parents playing in the snow.)

“We’re Peter and Christina Burrow.”

“We’re making a path for our sleds.”

“So we can get some speed.”

“It’s not packable snow. It’s really light and dry.”

“It’ll get better.”

“We haven’t made a snowman yet. We’re just sledding. And yeah, I’m looking forward to some snowball fights. Maybe tomorrow. Yeah, Owen, and what do you think about the snow?”

“Very bad.”

“Very bad?”

“He loves it.”

“Yeah. We’re trying to make a slide right now for some extra oomph going down the hill. Snow cream, we already did that.”

“Snow cream. And we’re gonna make, I want to make a fort. When it’s packable, we’re gonna make a fort, right? Hot chocolate. Have fun. Stay warm.”

Sounds of a snowy Gully Park in Fayetteville, collected by Daniel Caruth yesterday.