The Salvation Army continues relief work in eastern Kentucky as severe weather continues

In Kentucky, rescue and recovery efforts continue on Tuesday after last week’s catastrophic flooding. Severe weather has continued this week, making it hard to travel and reach isolated areas.

The Salvation Army is one of the organizations on the ground in the region, delivering meals and other support to survivors and relief workers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Major Thomas Louden of the Salvation Army, who is a divisional commander for Kentucky and Tennessee.

