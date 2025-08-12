⚾ KUAF Night at Arvest Ballpark

👉 Get Your Tickets Now and Support KUAF!

Join the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for a special evening dedicated to KUAF Public Radio listeners and supporters on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR.

This exciting night of minor league baseball action features the Naturals taking on the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) – and it's Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat Night! You can enjoy $1 bratwursts, great company and America’s favorite pastime.

🎟️ Tickets That Give Back

For every ticket purchased through the official KUAF link, $6 will be donated directly to support KUAF Public Radio. It's a win-win: catch a great game and help sustain local, independent journalism!

Game: Northwest Arkansas Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers

Northwest Arkansas Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Tim e: Gates open at 6:00 PM | First pitch at 7:05 PM

e: Gates open at 6:00 PM | First pitch at 7:05 PM Location: Arvest Ballpark – 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR 72762

Arvest Ballpark – 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR 72762 Special Promo: Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat Night – $1 Brats!

Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat Night – $1 Brats! Ticket Deadline: Purchase by Sunday, August 10 at 11:59 PM (CDT)

👉 Get Your Tickets Now and Support KUAF »

Tickets are limited – don’t miss this memorable night at the ballpark!