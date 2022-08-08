Budget deal will help U.S. cut carbon emissions, despite sweeteners for fossil fuel industry

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Bloomberg News climate reporter Zahra Hirji about the budget deal passed in the Senate Sunday, which analysts say would help the U.S. bring carbon emissions down 40% compared to 2005 levels by 2030. Hirji agrees, even though compromise measures in the bill also seek to increase oil and gas drilling on public lands.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.