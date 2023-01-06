What is the state of the far right today, two years after the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Two years ago Friday, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. This brutal break-in and assault left 140 police officers injured and terrorized congressional staffers hiding under tables and inside janitor closets.

We saw images of rioters hammering through windows using police protective shields. Images of officers slammed in doorways or dragged down staircases. Has all of that the raw violence served to inhibit the far-right movement or embolden it?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Kathleen Belew, Northwestern University history professor and expert on far-right extremism. She is the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America” and contributed a chapter called “Insurrection” to the new book “Summary of Myth America: Historians Take On The Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past.”

