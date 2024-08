Luke and Caleb speak with John Benedict, from the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville, about an upcoming reading of the play, "Justice for Nelson Hackett", the story of a slave who became a symbol for abolitionism after his 1841 escape and journey from Arkansas to Canada.

A reading of the play will take place August 11th at 3:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Fayetteville.