KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: UNBROKEN: Artistic Triumphs of Survivors

KUAF | By Caleb Burkholder,
Luke Dumpert
Published August 20, 2024 at 1:25 PM CDT
1 of 2  — nwacenterforsa.jpg
2 of 2  — Unbroken-Banner-Updated_349BB564-075B-E754-C1BC2B6C4761448E_34ace1d5-dc76-e371-87fe18d4e6b473fc.png

Caleb and Luke sit down with the Development Director at the NWA Center for Sexual Assault, Taylor McKinney, to talk about the upcoming award ceremony and exhibition, which will feature art created by survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, taking place Oct. 17. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Caleb Burkholder
Caleb works at both KUAF and KXUA, the student-led radio station on the University of Arkansas campus.
Luke Dumpert
Luke works at both KUAF and KXUA, the student-led radio station on the University of Arkansas campus.
