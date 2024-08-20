Community Spotlight: UNBROKEN: Artistic Triumphs of Survivors
1 of 2 — nwacenterforsa.jpg
2 of 2 — Unbroken-Banner-Updated_349BB564-075B-E754-C1BC2B6C4761448E_34ace1d5-dc76-e371-87fe18d4e6b473fc.png
Caleb and Luke sit down with the Development Director at the NWA Center for Sexual Assault, Taylor McKinney, to talk about the upcoming award ceremony and exhibition, which will feature art created by survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, taking place Oct. 17. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.