Trump plans to use presidential power known as impoundment to control spending

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Today, we go back to the archives to remember a few stories and conversations for which we’re thankful, like building a new shared kitchen in Springdale and the expansive legacy of John Quincy Adams. Plus, we remember our neighbors to the north who also celebrate Thanksgiving.
Americana singer/songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree is back in the natural state after some international tours in Europe to promote her new album, “Sent Through the Ceiling”. Last week, Ashtyn came to the Firmin Garner performance studio to play a couple of songs from the album and talk about the creative process with Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani.