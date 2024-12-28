© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDA declares the shortage of obesity drug Zepbound has ended. The results are complicated

By Sydney Lupkin,
Scott Simon
Published December 28, 2024 at 7:10 AM CST

The FDA has declared an end to the shortage of a popular obesity drug. The implications for consumers are complicated.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Related Content