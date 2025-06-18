How weakened is Iran after days of attacks by Israel?

Yesterday, Heartland Forward released a study about attitudes toward and proficiency in Artificial Intelligence in the 20 states that make up the Heartland. The poll indicates that more than 50% of respondents say they have a low understanding of AI, and fewer than 1% feel highly proficient.
The Arkansas Crisis Center is hosting The Last Laugh: Dark Comedy for a Cause at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville this Friday. All proceeds go to the center and their 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with Ally Delle, director of development at the Arkansas Crisis Center and the host of the show, about why comedy can be an important part of mental health.