What makes a great movie premise that sticks with you?

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani sits down with Midnight Wagon band members Ian Garrett and Trevor Speight to discuss the group's new music and their eclectic influences, which include bands like the Pixies and Joy Division.