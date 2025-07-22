© 2025 KUAF
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' returns

By Eric Deggans
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:07 PM CDT

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest TV iteration of the nearly 60-year-old franchise, debuts its third season on Paramount+ this week. NPR spoke with members of the cast.

Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
