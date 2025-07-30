Harvard freshman whose mezuzah was stolen says Trump's university defunding won't curb antisemitism

The Trump administration issued a report alleging Harvard University had violated civil rights law, citing an incident in which a religious scroll — known as a mezuzah — went temporarily missing from the doorway of a Jewish student’s dorm room. The police investigated the incident as a “bias crime.”

Sarah Silverman is that student. Silverman says that while Harvard’s reaction was insufficient, the Trump administration’s actions targeting Harvard are not helping.

Silverman talks with host Asma Khalid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

