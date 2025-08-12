Gaza's 'White Walkers' — the deadly task of simply getting flour

On today's show, there’s a leadership change at Heartland Forward, and their new CEO says work remains the same. Plus, a local podcast is having hard conversations about belonging in the place you live. Also, a new Talkin' Tunes brings you this week's musical events.
Lyon College in Batesville offers free bagpiping and drumming lessons for youth, scholarships for musicians, and a celebrated pipe band that draws talent from across the U.S. and abroad. Ken Nadler, director of advancement for Scottish Heritage at Lyon College, speaks about the program.