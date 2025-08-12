© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gaza's 'White Walkers' — the deadly task of simply getting flour

By Aya Batrawy
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:46 PM CDT

For multiple days, more people are killed trying to get food in Gaza than in Israeli air strikes, medics say.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Related Content