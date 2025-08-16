The Trump-Putin summit is over. What were the big takeaways?

Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Hundreds gathered at Gerald Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale as the Marshall Islands men’s national soccer team played their first international match, a milestone for the Pacific island nation and its large diaspora community in northwest Arkansas.
Fayetteville photographer Don House and Sabina Schmidt join Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss his upcoming slide show, "An Afternoon with Photographer Don House," featuring nearly four decades of portraits and scenes from the city's history, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fayetteville Public Library.
After a six-year pause, Outback in the Ozarks is back Oct. 10–11. Organizers Jason Thomas, Hanniel Schultz and Dale Gainey tell Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis about the 200-mile overnight team relay race through five counties, five state parks and the heart of the Ozarks.