© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Marshall Islands soccer team makes historic debut in Springdale

By Daniel Caruth,
Matthew Moore
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:02 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Marshall Islands Soccer Federation

History was made in Springdale as the Marshall Islands men’s national soccer team took the pitch for their first-ever international match at Gerald Williams Bulldog Stadium. The team, representing the last nation in the world without an official soccer squad until now, brought together 21 players from across the Marshallese diaspora. Dressed in blue, white, and orange uniforms, the players were greeted with cheers and waves of Marshallese flags as their national anthem played.

Despite a 4–0 loss to the U.S. Virgin Islands in their debut, dozens of fans stayed to congratulate the team on the milestone, marking a moment of pride for Springdale’s Marshallese community—the largest outside the islands. The inaugural Outrigger Challenge Cup also features Ozark United FC’s U-19 team, which opened with a narrow penalty shootout loss to Turks and Caicos.

Tournament play continues Saturday with the Marshall Islands facing Turks and Caicos at 1 p.m. and Ozark United taking on the U.S. Virgin Islands at 4 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Springdale High School soccer.

Ozarks at Large summaries are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The authoritative record of KUAF programming is the audio version.

Tags
Ozarks at Large SportsMarshall IslandsMarshallese
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content