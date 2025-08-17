© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new show brings the nightmarish creatures from Alien closer to home

By Scott Detrow,
John KetchumBrianna Scott
Published August 17, 2025 at 4:05 PM CDT

Creator Noah Hawley talks about his new show, Alien: Earth, and the creatures bringing primal fear to the small screen.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
John Ketchum
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
See stories by Brianna Scott
Related Content