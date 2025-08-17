© 2025 KUAF
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy will meet with Trump on Monday

By Luke Garrett,
Scott Detrow
Published August 17, 2025 at 4:06 PM CDT

After talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska, President Trump plans to meet on Monday with Ukrainian leader Volodymr Zelenskyy.

