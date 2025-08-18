© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After years of a corrupt dictatorship, Syria tries to gets its finances in order

By Jane Arraf
Published August 18, 2025 at 3:10 PM CDT

A lack of liquidity is hampering Syria's economic recovery after years of corrupt dictatorship

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf
Related Content