© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists record human embryo implanting in womb

WBUR
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

For the first time, scientists have recorded a human embryo implanting in a womb in real time.

NPR’s Rob Stein reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Related Content