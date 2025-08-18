Trump announces on Truth Social that he'll ban mail-in voting and voting machines

Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
The 34th Annual Congress for the New Urbanism is visiting northwest Arkansas in May 2026. CNU President Mallory Baches and Fayetteville planner Mary Madden discuss how Legacy Projects provide free design and planning workshops to help improve local communities.
Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams and Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center revisit the history and impact of Arkansas bluesman CeDell Davis, whose unique style overcame the challenges of polio and hardship to influence generations of musicians.
On today's show, we hear how The Congress for the New Urbanism is accepting proposals for free design and planning help in northwest Arkansas, regardless of population count. Also, the life of Arkansas blues musician Cedell Davis. Plus, a new edition of Sound Perimeter.