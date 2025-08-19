A church in Sweden is being relocated down the road in one piece

On today's show, we hear about the Marshall Islands national soccer team's first international matches. We also get an update on LEARNS Act Educational Freedom Accounts. Plus, we hear more from a conversation between Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore and street artist Leon Keer.
The 34th Annual Congress for the New Urbanism is visiting northwest Arkansas in May 2026. CNU President Mallory Baches and Fayetteville planner Mary Madden discuss how Legacy Projects provide free design and planning workshops to help improve local communities.
Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams and Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center revisit the history and impact of Arkansas bluesman CeDell Davis, whose unique style overcame the challenges of polio and hardship to influence generations of musicians.