How Ukrainians view the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy

The 34th Annual Congress for the New Urbanism is visiting northwest Arkansas in May 2026. CNU President Mallory Baches and Fayetteville planner Mary Madden discuss how Legacy Projects provide free design and planning workshops to help improve local communities.
Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams and Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center revisit the history and impact of Arkansas bluesman CeDell Davis, whose unique style overcame the challenges of polio and hardship to influence generations of musicians.
