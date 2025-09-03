How 'Sesame Street' got its start

Fayetteville based band Mildenhall is one of the selected artists for the 2025 Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest, an annual concert in little Rock and celebration of musicians all around the state. Ozarks at largest. Sophia Nourani recently sat down with members Tommy Benke, Jacob Arnold, and Andrew Cerra for a KUAF live session in the Innovation Lab at the Fayetteville Public Library.
Melissa Givens, an assistant professor of voice and head of voice studies at Pomona College, will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville as part of the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. to discuss the works of Florence Price.