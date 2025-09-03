© 2025 KUAF
Lisa Cook and the fight for the Fed

By Sally Helm
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:31 PM CDT

What does a member of the Federal Reserve Board actually do? We hear from two past members about the job, and the practices meant to keep decisions apolitical.

Sally Helm
