Lisa Cook and the fight for the Fed

Fayetteville based band Mildenhall is one of the selected artists for the 2025 Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest, an annual concert in little Rock and celebration of musicians all around the state. Ozarks at largest. Sophia Nourani recently sat down with members Tommy Benke, Jacob Arnold, and Andrew Cerra for a KUAF live session in the Innovation Lab at the Fayetteville Public Library.

