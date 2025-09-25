© 2025 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: 2025 NWA Book Fest

KUAF | By Pete Hartman,
Rachel Bernstein
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:27 PM CDT

Pete speaks with NWA Book Fest organizer Courtney Ulrich Smith about the festival's origins, goals, and what to expect at this year's event.

The free, two-day celebration of northwest Arkansas' literary community features author panels, readings, discussions, and workshops, along with craft-making, a book swap, and other activities. Ulrich Smith said the festival began as a small street gathering and has since grown to include the NWA Book Fest nonprofit which now supports Book Fest, youth reading events, and book swaps.

This year’s festival takes place Sept. 27 and 28 at the Ledger in Bentonville. The second day is designed for children, with story-times, crafts, yoga, and more family-friendly activities.
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein is a producer for KUAF.
