Community Spotlight: 2025 NWA Book Fest

Pete speaks with NWA Book Fest organizer Courtney Ulrich Smith about the festival's origins, goals, and what to expect at this year's event.

The free, two-day celebration of northwest Arkansas' literary community features author panels, readings, discussions, and workshops, along with craft-making, a book swap, and other activities. Ulrich Smith said the festival began as a small street gathering and has since grown to include the NWA Book Fest nonprofit which now supports Book Fest, youth reading events, and book swaps.

This year’s festival takes place Sept. 27 and 28 at the Ledger in Bentonville. The second day is designed for children, with story-times, crafts, yoga, and more family-friendly activities.