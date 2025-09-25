What an OB-GYN doctor says to patients now

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Chris Wright of Little Rock-based Sullivan Wright Technologies talks with Kyle Kellams about how small businesses can safely integrate artificial intelligence, avoid “shadow AI,” and protect sensitive data while exploring real use cases.
Friday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., the organization AIRE, the Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education, will host a rally in downtown Springdale titled “Migration is Beautiful." Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani reports.
Artist LaShelle McBride discusses her installation, "Bloom Room," opening at The Medium in Springdale. The interactive space, part of the Creative Exchange Fund, celebrates healing and resilience for survivors of domestic violence with art, music and community partnerships.