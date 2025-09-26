Community Spotlight: Eureka Springs School of the Arts Fall Studio Stroll

Pete speaks with ESSA's executive director Kelly McDonough about their Fall Studio Stroll where guests can participate in several artist workshops and tour the camps' art spaces.

The stroll is free and begins at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Instructors will demonstrate weaving, woodworking, and small-metalworking. Attendees can sign-up for those workshops here.

ESSA offers artist residencies and hosts ceramics, painting, wood, metal, and other craft workshops in their teaching studios.