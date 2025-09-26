© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Eureka Springs School of the Arts Fall Studio Stroll

KUAF | By Pete Hartman,
Rachel Bernstein
Published September 26, 2025 at 8:59 PM CDT

Pete speaks with ESSA's executive director Kelly McDonough about their Fall Studio Stroll where guests can participate in several artist workshops and tour the camps' art spaces.

The stroll is free and begins at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Instructors will demonstrate weaving, woodworking, and small-metalworking. Attendees can sign-up for those workshops here.

ESSA offers artist residencies and hosts ceramics, painting, wood, metal, and other craft workshops in their teaching studios.
KUAF Community Spotlight Eureka SpringsEureka Springs School of the ArtsArt Experience
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman
Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein is a producer for KUAF.
See stories by Rachel Bernstein
