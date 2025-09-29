Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Pianist and composer Lauren Sonder will present her felt piano dream show at The Medium in Springdale, part of the Creative Exchange Fund Mixtape series that highlights multidisciplinary artists in Northwest Arkansas.
Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center joins Kyle Kellams to share archival footage and family stories about Oscar Alagood, a pioneering KATV newsman, state senator, and businessman whose legacy shaped Arkansas media and politics.