Shutdown fears leave voters in Georgia wondering who to blame

Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
Emory Hopkins of the Sierra Club and Fayetteville sustainability director Peter Nierengarten discuss poor scores for SWEPCO, Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Entergy in the "Dirty Truth" report, rising electricity rates, and what Arkansans can do to push for cleaner, affordable energy.
Playwright Jonathan Norton and director Dexter J. Singleton discuss their new play "Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmie’s Chicken Shack in Harlem," premiering at TheatreSquared before touring nationally.
From Visual Art Night at the Medium to TEDx Fayetteville, Crystal Bridges’ art fair, the Hilberry Music Festival, and Banned Books Week, Brittany Johnson of CACHE highlights arts and culture events happening across the region this month.